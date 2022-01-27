Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Carrier Global in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will earn $2.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.75.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, OTR Global raised Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.41.

CARR opened at $46.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.74. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.90%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 69.4% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

