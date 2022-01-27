Carry Trading 18.9% Lower Over Last Week (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Carry coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Carry has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. Carry has a total market capitalization of $57.82 million and approximately $30.75 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00082531 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00018277 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000226 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000632 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,785,037,464 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

