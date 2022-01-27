Cassia Capital Partners LLC Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 35,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,630,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,628,000 after purchasing an additional 274,200 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth approximately $2,543,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,765,000 after purchasing an additional 492,258 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 29.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,077,000 after purchasing an additional 205,514 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 7.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTA traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.11. The company had a trading volume of 63,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,955. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 63.08 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $34.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.42.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 260.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on HTA shares. Citigroup cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

