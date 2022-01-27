Cassia Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,249,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,027 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 25.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,177,000 after acquiring an additional 774,370 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,041,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 136.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 873,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,133,000 after purchasing an additional 504,046 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 31.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,623,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,087,000 after purchasing an additional 384,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $65.49. 4,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,799. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.64 and its 200 day moving average is $86.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.24 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.54.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

