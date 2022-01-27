Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells $518,230.02 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 14,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $518,230.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Daniel Bradbury sold 15,604 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $550,197.04.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $87,191.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Daniel Bradbury sold 16,353 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $712,663.74.

On Monday, November 8th, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,554 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $339,960.34.

On Thursday, November 4th, Daniel Bradbury sold 4,446 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $271,428.30.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $36.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $917.63 million, a PE ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.81. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSTL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,714,000. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 295.4% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 28,247 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 71,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

