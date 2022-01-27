CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in CBRE Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 13.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 70.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 526,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,176,000 after acquiring an additional 217,220 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

CBRE opened at $96.72 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.02. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.