Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celestica had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 9.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CLS traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.83. The stock had a trading volume of 37,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,816. Celestica has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $12.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Celestica by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Celestica by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

