Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) rose 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.42 and last traded at $11.78. Approximately 14,652 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 532,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 9.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth about $741,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 199,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 13,828 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Celestica by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 113,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 21,499 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

