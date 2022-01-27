Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

CPF traded down $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $28.96. 4,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,749. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.44. The company has a market cap of $809.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.28. Central Pacific Financial has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $30.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

CPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Central Pacific Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Central Pacific Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124,659 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.84% of Central Pacific Financial worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

