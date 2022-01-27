Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Issues Earnings Results

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

Shares of CVCY stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.53. 952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,633. The company has a market capitalization of $270.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average is $21.62. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $23.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

