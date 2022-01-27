Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $586.50

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 586.50 ($7.91) and last traded at GBX 607.50 ($8.20), with a volume of 108606 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 600.50 ($8.10).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CWR. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($21.05) price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -95.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 23.28 and a current ratio of 23.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 937.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,033.13.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.