Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Position Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $117.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $137.49.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHKP. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.58.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

