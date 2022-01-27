Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) had its price target lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $210.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.51. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $5.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.42% and a negative net margin of 13,311.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $342,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $36,000. PVG Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

