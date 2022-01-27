Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Chegg traded as low as $23.88 and last traded at $24.54, with a volume of 15327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.36.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHGG. Piper Sandler raised Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

In other news, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chegg by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Chegg by 501.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Chegg by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.93, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.57.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg Company Profile (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

