Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 27.18%.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.40. 4,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,240. The firm has a market cap of $216.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $49.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chemung Financial stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.12% of Chemung Financial at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

