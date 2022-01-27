China Investment Corp Sells 1,000,000 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Stock

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE TRTX opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.25 million, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 325.25 and a quick ratio of 325.25. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $14.55.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 44.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 218.19%.

TRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 77,350.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

