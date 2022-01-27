China Investment Corp Sells 1,000,000 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Stock

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NYSE TRTX opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.25 million, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 325.25 and a quick ratio of 325.25. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $14.55.
TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 44.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.
TRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 77,350.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.78% of the company’s stock.
TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
