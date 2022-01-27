China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) & MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Head to Head Comparison

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) and China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

MedAvail has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MedAvail and China Jo-Jo Drugstores’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MedAvail $13.97 million 3.15 -$26.81 million ($1.66) -0.81 China Jo-Jo Drugstores $133.13 million 0.10 -$8.12 million ($0.20) -1.65

China Jo-Jo Drugstores has higher revenue and earnings than MedAvail. China Jo-Jo Drugstores is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MedAvail, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MedAvail and China Jo-Jo Drugstores, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MedAvail 0 1 1 0 2.50 China Jo-Jo Drugstores 0 0 0 0 N/A

MedAvail presently has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 552.99%. Given MedAvail’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MedAvail is more favorable than China Jo-Jo Drugstores.

Profitability

This table compares MedAvail and China Jo-Jo Drugstores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MedAvail -241.08% -87.61% -67.44% China Jo-Jo Drugstores N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.9% of MedAvail shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of MedAvail shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

China Jo-Jo Drugstores beats MedAvail on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. The company was founded on April 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. operates as a online and offline retailer, wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It also operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours. The firm is a wholesale distributor of products similar to those carried in its pharmacies. Its business segments include retail drugstores, an online pharmacy, wholesale distribution of products similar to those carried in its pharmacies, and the cultivation and sale of herbs used for traditional Chinese medicine. The company was founded in September 2003 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

