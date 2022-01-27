Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.17

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 42577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Several research firms have recently commented on CD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.51 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $114.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. Chindata Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $542,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 1,261.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 97,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 90,313 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,973,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,429,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.