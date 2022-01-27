Chiron Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 717 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10,946.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 631.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 63,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,791,000 after purchasing an additional 54,842 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,884,000 after buying an additional 38,991 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,556,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $382.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $488.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $484.15. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.51 and a 12-month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

MPWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.20.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $247,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 1,625 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.42, for a total transaction of $899,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $17,884,422. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

