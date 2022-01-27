Chiron Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 1,639.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,834 shares during the quarter. YETI comprises about 2.2% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $13,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in YETI by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of YETI by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in YETI by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.11.

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $4,041,204.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 83,979 shares of company stock worth $8,162,579 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of YETI opened at $62.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.78. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.27 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

