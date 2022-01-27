Chiron Investment Management LLC Invests $16.97 Million in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 81,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,967,000. Ferrari accounts for 2.7% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 58.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 0.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 709,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ferrari by 24.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,966,000 after purchasing an additional 24,275 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 283.6% in the third quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,239,000 after acquiring an additional 46,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 10.8% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.00.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $225.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.96. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $183.82 and a 1 year high of $278.78.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

