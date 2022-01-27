Chiron Investment Management LLC Invests $661,000 in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,113 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,713,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $549,422,000 after acquiring an additional 86,203 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,976,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,036,000 after acquiring an additional 273,343 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,416,000 after acquiring an additional 306,883 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,015,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,996,000 after acquiring an additional 147,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 866,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,969,000 after acquiring an additional 38,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

NYSE WMS opened at $109.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.41 and its 200-day moving average is $119.66. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $80.47 and a one year high of $138.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMS. UBS Group began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $2,533,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $93,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock worth $188,019,417. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.