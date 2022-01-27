Chiron Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Chiron Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Azul were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZUL. FMR LLC grew its position in Azul by 29.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,996,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,419 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Azul by 98.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,503,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,161,000 after acquiring an additional 745,511 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Azul by 192.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 653,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,260,000 after purchasing an additional 429,928 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Azul by 27.3% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 891,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 191,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Azul by 18.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,768,000 after purchasing an additional 106,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZUL stock opened at $15.66 on Thursday. Azul S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $520.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.94 million. Equities research analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

About Azul

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

