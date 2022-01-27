Chiron Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,969 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBL. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter worth about $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 1,301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 9,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $612,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $759,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,878 shares of company stock valued at $10,294,628. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JBL opened at $59.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.35. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.87 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

