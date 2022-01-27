Chiron Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Chiron Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 56.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 362,920 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $8,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $315,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $788,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $1,661,000. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY stock opened at $38.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of -30.38 and a beta of 2.32. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $38.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average is $29.62.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.28%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.37.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.