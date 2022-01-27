Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Receives $210.19 Average PT from Brokerages

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.19.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $194.10. 1,878,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,752. Chubb has a 52-week low of $144.00 and a 52-week high of $201.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.48 and a 200-day moving average of $184.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 2.8% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 2.5% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

