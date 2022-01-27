Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Receives $210.19 Average PT from Brokerages

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.19.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th.
Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $194.10. 1,878,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,752. Chubb has a 52-week low of $144.00 and a 52-week high of $201.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.48 and a 200-day moving average of $184.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.
In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 2.8% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 2.5% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.
About Chubb
Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
