CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) PT Lowered to C$29.00

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of CI Financial stock opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. CI Financial has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $525.23 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that CI Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,614,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,989,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,085,000 after acquiring an additional 17,084 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,959,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,943,000 after acquiring an additional 234,580 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,823,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,499,000 after acquiring an additional 373,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,498,000 after acquiring an additional 280,990 shares during the last quarter. 43.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.