Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cidara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.45.

NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $0.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 106.76% and a negative return on equity of 722.37%. The company had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Preetam Shah purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,501. Company insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,776,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after acquiring an additional 430,000 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,015,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,120,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 73,958 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 810.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 517,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

