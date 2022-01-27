Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Announces Earnings Results

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ CMPR traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,615. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.75. Cimpress has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $128.87. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.48.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.
Cimpress Company Profile
Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.
