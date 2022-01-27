Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 85.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,478 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

CNK opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.43. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.59.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. The company’s revenue was up 1124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.45.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

