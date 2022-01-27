Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Boosted by Green Harvest Asset Management LLC

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 264.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,205 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,592,000 after buying an additional 88,135 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,287,773 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $227,252,000 after purchasing an additional 192,334 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 165,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $55.33 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

