Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cisco’s performance is benefiting from strength in its product portfolio, customer segments and momentum in product order growth. Strength in Webscale business and solid uptake of switching solutions, especially Catalyst 9000 and Meraki offerings, along with robust adoption of the company’s subscription-based offerings were tailwinds. The company is benefiting from healthy uptake of identity and access, advanced threat and unified threat management security solutions amid high growth in Internet traffic. The buyout of Acacia Communications bodes well for the long haul. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Management cautioned that component shortages and ongoing supply chain issues are expected to persist in the second half of fiscal 2022 and bump up costs. This is likely to dent revenues and margin expansion.”

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $55.33 on Monday. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,209,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 19,386 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 56,329 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 68,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 17,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

