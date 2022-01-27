Citigroup Cuts Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $138.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $160.00 to $138.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FIS. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.41.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $108.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a PE ratio of 294.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $101.79 and a twelve month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,828,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $587,554,000 after purchasing an additional 28,173 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 417.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

