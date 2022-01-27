Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

ROLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.20.

Shares of ROLL opened at $180.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55 and a beta of 1.36. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $160.51 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.58.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.