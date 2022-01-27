Citigroup Inc. Buys 209,501 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 41,900.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 210,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,501 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Boxwood Ventures Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 119,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.74. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $24.72.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

