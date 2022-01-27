Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 209,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,417,807 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,201,000 after buying an additional 75,499 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 10,971.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,185,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,829,000 after buying an additional 1,174,850 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 587,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after buying an additional 142,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.37.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $35.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.27 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.24.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $562.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.