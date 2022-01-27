Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $1,446,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,867,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,524,000 after buying an additional 181,771 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 451.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 212,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after buying an additional 173,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 392,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,191,000 after buying an additional 19,804 shares in the last quarter. 42.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $4,400,904.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 165,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $7,030,466.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,865 shares of company stock worth $11,959,226. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $38.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 10.88. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $52.98.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.92 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 52.71%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

