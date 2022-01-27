Citigroup Inc. Sells 14,895 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,895 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,333,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,918,000 after buying an additional 490,282 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,668,000 after buying an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter worth approximately $46,605,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 261.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,048,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,203,000 after buying an additional 758,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,957,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $56.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -112.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $224,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies (de) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

