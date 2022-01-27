Citigroup Inc. Sells 24,220 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 11.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 183,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,220 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VREX. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 740.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 102,830 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the second quarter worth $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 59.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 7.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,545,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,457,000 after purchasing an additional 102,407 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 8,602 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $275,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VREX opened at $26.43 on Thursday. Varex Imaging Co. has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $32.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

