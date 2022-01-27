Citigroup Inc. Sells 575 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 21,044 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $767,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI opened at $54.81 on Thursday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.87 and a fifty-two week high of $57.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%.

