Citigroup Lowers Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Price Target to $10.00

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

PTRA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proterra from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Proterra in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PTRA opened at $7.36 on Monday. Proterra has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 10.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.60.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $61.94 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Proterra will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proterra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

