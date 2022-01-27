Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Clarus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.31. Clarus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarus Therapeutics will post -10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile

