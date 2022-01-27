Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.75 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.88% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CLNE. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.17. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average is $7.57.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,779,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,304,000 after buying an additional 2,051,563 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,429,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,203 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 63.7% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 12,206,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,846 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,270,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,796,000 after purchasing an additional 66,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,502,000 after acquiring an additional 556,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.