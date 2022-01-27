ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.48

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.48 and traded as low as $23.52. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund shares last traded at $24.76, with a volume of 47,393 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CTR)
ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.
Featured Story: Systematic Risk
Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.