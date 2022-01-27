ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.48

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.48 and traded as low as $23.52. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund shares last traded at $24.76, with a volume of 47,393 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 17,190 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CTR)

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

