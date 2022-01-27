CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of CMC Markets stock opened at GBX 238.85 ($3.22) on Wednesday. CMC Markets has a 1 year low of GBX 226.50 ($3.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 559 ($7.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of £696.05 million and a P/E ratio of 7.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 242.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 315.98.

Get CMC Markets alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. CMC Markets’s payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

In other CMC Markets news, insider David Fineberg acquired 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.35) per share, with a total value of £642.32 ($866.59). Also, insider Euan Marshall bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 241 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of £33,740 ($45,520.78).

About CMC Markets

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.