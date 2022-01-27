Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Given a $66.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.19.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE KO opened at $59.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.40. The company has a market capitalization of $257.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $61.45.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,346 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,725 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

See Also: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.