Cohanzick Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,000 ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:SSG)

Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:SSG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Cohanzick Management LLC owned about 0.20% of ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period.

Shares of SSG stock opened at $24.78 on Thursday. ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $54.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average is $25.83.

