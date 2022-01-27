Cohanzick Management LLC Invests $49,000 in B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV)

Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the third quarter worth $1,731,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new position in B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the second quarter valued at $1,900,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the second quarter valued at $3,132,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the third quarter valued at $2,576,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in B Riley Principal 250 Merger during the third quarter valued at $644,000. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BRIV opened at $9.68 on Thursday. B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 10.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is based in New York.

