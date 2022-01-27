Cohanzick Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC)

Cohanzick Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,378 shares during the quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Noble Rock Acquisition worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRAC. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,372,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $5,434,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,834,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $4,594,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,352,000.

Shares of NRAC stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.73.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

