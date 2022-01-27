Colgate-Palmolive (CL) to Release Earnings on Friday

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th. Analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CL stock opened at $81.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.60.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

